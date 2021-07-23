Man arrested for luring women through mobile app to send their nude pics

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly befriending women from South Asian countries through digital platform and luring them to send their nude photos and videos in return for money and later threatening to leak these material if they failed to send more such content, police said on Thursday.

The accused Jatin Bhardwaj, a resident of Dilshad Garden, usually targeted the women who were under depression or those belonging to weaker economic sections through ‘Talk Life’ mobile application, they said.

Police said the accused has allured more than 15 women and managed to get the nude photos and videos from three of them.

A senior police officer said a case was registered at the GTB Enclave Police Station on the complaint of an Indonesian woman who alleged that she met the accused on the Talk Life app.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said, ''Our team collected all the relevant information regarding the case. The accused’s mobile number was found to be switched off, but after analysing the call details and ownership of the number, he was arrested.” The investigation is still on and involvement of others is being verified, he said, adding the mobile phone containing the obscene content has been seized.

