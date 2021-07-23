Friend of leader of gold smuggling syndicate dies in road mishap in Ker

A close friend of a leader of a Kannur-based gold smuggling syndicate has died in a bike accident in Azhikode near here, police said on Friday.

According to police, 24-year-old Ramees met with the accident on Thursday afternoon while returning from a relative's house after dropping his mother there.

Ramees, who suffered serious injuries after his two- wheeler hit a car at Azhikode, died at a private hospital here late last night while undergoing treatment, they said.

He is a close friend of Arjun Ayanki, who is currently in judicial custody after being arrested by the Customs probing the gold smuggling through Karipur international airport.

The ill-fated two-wheeler was reportedly owned by Ayanki.

Earlier, the residence of Ramees was searched by the Customs probing the gold smuggling case.

He was served notice by the Customs seeking his appearance on July 27 before its team probing the sensational gold smuggling case through Karipur international airport.

Launching a probe, police said they do not suspect any mystery behind the accident leading to the death of Ramees.

Police said those who were traveling in the car have been identified.

The accident occurred as they were returning from a hospital after consulting a doctor, police said.PTICor TGB SS PTI PTI

