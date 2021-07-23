China imposes counter-sanctions on former U.S. commerce secretary Ross, others
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-07-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 20:21 IST
- Country:
- China
China said on Friday that it has imposed counter-sanctions on U.S. individuals including former U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross in response to U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials with China's liaison office in Hong Kong.
The sanctions are the first imposed by China under its new anti-foreign sanction law, passed in June.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 23 coronavirus cases on July 8 vs 17 the day prior
China ministry says expects retail sales to grow 5%/yr in 2021-25
China stocks fall after inflation data; Hong Kong up
China stocks slip after inflation data
China says will take necessary steps to protect its firms after US blacklist report