China imposes counter-sanctions on former U.S. commerce secretary Ross, others

China said on Friday that it has imposed counter-sanctions on U.S. individuals including former U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross in response to U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials with China's liaison office in Hong Kong.

The sanctions are the first imposed by China under its new anti-foreign sanction law, passed in June.

