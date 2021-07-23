Left Menu

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 23-07-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 23:50 IST
Sri Lanka (Target 227 as per DLS) Avishka Fernando c Prithvi Shaw b Rahul Chahar 76 Minod Bhanuka c Chetan Sakariya b K Gowtham 7 Bhanuka Rajapaksa c K Gowtham b Chetan Sakariya 65 Dhananjaya de Silva c&b Chetan Sakariya 2 Charith Asalanka lbw Hardik Pandya 24 Dasun Shanaka c Manish Pandey b Rahul Chahar 0 Ramesh Mendis not out 15 Chamika Karunaratne st Samson b Rahul Chahar 3 Akila Dananjaya not out 5 Extras (b-4, lb-6, w-15, nb-5) 30 Total (For 7 wkts, 39 Overs) 227 Fall of Wickets: 1-35, 2-144, 3-151, 4-194, 5-195, 6-214, 7-220.

Bowling: Navdeep Saini 5-0-27-0, Chetan Sakariya 8-0-34-2, Rahul Chahar 10-0-54-3, Krishnappa Gowtham 8-0-49-1, Hardik Pandya 5-0-43-1, Nitish Rana 3-0-10-0.

