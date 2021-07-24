Left Menu

British Foreign Office notified of new head to Myanmar's mission in UK

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-07-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 00:16 IST
British Foreign Office notified of new head to Myanmar's mission in UK
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Foreign Office said on Friday it had been notified of the appointment of an interim chargé d'affaires to lead Myanmar's mission in Britain after the ambassador was ousted from the embassy in the aftermath of a Feb. 1 coup.

"The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) has received notification, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, of the appointment of a chargé d’affaires ad interim to act provisionally as head of Myanmar’s mission in the United Kingdom," a spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021