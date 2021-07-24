British Foreign Office notified of new head to Myanmar's mission in UK
The Foreign Office said on Friday it had been notified of the appointment of an interim chargé d'affaires to lead Myanmar's mission in Britain after the ambassador was ousted from the embassy in the aftermath of a Feb. 1 coup.
"The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) has received notification, in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, of the appointment of a chargé d’affaires ad interim to act provisionally as head of Myanmar’s mission in the United Kingdom," a spokesperson said.
