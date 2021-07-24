Left Menu

Senior U.S. diplomat Sherman to lead arms control talks with Russia next week

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the U.S. delegation at nuclear arms control talks with Russia in Geneva on July 28, the State Department said on Friday. During the first top-level meeting last month between the two nuclear powers since President Joe Biden took office, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to restart the talks known as the U.S. Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, aimed at reducing the risk of nuclear war.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 00:57 IST
Senior U.S. diplomat Sherman to lead arms control talks with Russia next week

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the U.S. delegation at nuclear arms control talks with Russia in Geneva on July 28, the State Department said on Friday.

During the first top-level meeting last month between the two nuclear powers since President Joe Biden took office, he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to restart the talks known as the U.S. Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, aimed at reducing the risk of nuclear war. Sherman will travel to Geneva for the first meeting of the resumed talks on Wednesday on the back of meetings in China on Sunday and Monday and after a stop in Oman.

She will be joined by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins, whose nomination for that role was finally confirmed by the U.S. Senate this week. "This meeting follows up on a commitment made between President Biden and Russian President Putin to have a deliberate and robust dialogue between our two nations that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures," the State Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cases

Vaccinated people in Singapore make up three-quarters of recent COVID-19 cas...

 Singapore
2
SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel, alleging errors in calculation of AGR-related dues.

SC rejects pleas of telecom majors, including Vodafone Idea & Bharti Airtel,...

 India
3
Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

Safe House Technologies Continues to Raise Awareness on Cyber Security

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021