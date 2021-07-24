22-yr-old man held from UP for robbing, killing truck driver in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was arrested from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly robbing and killing a truck driver in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Saturday. The accused has been identified as Rehan (22), a resident of Bareilly, they said. On July 3, a body of a man was found lying on G T Karnal Road while police got information that a driver along with his truck was missing from the Alipur area, police said. Both the incidents were found to be inter-related, following which the driver was identified as Satpal Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Later, the stolen truck was found abandoned on the KMP Highway near Bahadurgarh in Haryana, a senior police officer said. During the investigation, police got information regarding the movement of accused people in Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-National Capital Region. Two teams were sent to Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said, "A raid was conducted and Rehan was nabbed from near Bareilly". Interrogation revealed that he, along with his associates Barkat and Sahid, robbed the driver of the truck loaded with pan masala/kattha in Alipur and later, killed him. They dumped the body in the Swaroop Nagar area, the DCP said. He said Barkat and Shahid have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh and 30 gunny bags of pan masala/kata which they stole from the truck was seized from them. The other accused are absconding, police said. A total of 263 gunny bags of pan masala have been seized from different places in Uttar Pradesh on the instance of Rehan, police added.

