Monkey electrocuted in Thane

A monkey was electrocuted near a temple in Ram Nagar in Thane's Wagle Estate area, a civic official said on Saturday.

Santosh Kadam, chief of the civic body's regional disaster management cell, said the incident happened at 8:30pm on Friday and the carcass was handed over to forest department staff for disposal as per norms.

