Gujarat: Man, wife, 2-year-old son killed in road accident

A couple and their two-year-old son were killed on Saturday when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Gujarat's Amreli district, police said.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Rajula town here when the man, his wife and son were on their way to Chotra village, an official said.

''Jagubhai Vaghela (28), his wife Jayshree (26) and son Alpesh died on the spot after a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle. The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him,'' the Rajula police station official said.

