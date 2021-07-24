Gujarat: Man, wife, 2-year-old son killed in road accident
- Country:
- India
A couple and their two-year-old son were killed on Saturday when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Gujarat's Amreli district, police said.
The incident happened on the outskirts of Rajula town here when the man, his wife and son were on their way to Chotra village, an official said.
''Jagubhai Vaghela (28), his wife Jayshree (26) and son Alpesh died on the spot after a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle. The truck driver fled from the spot and efforts were on to nab him,'' the Rajula police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jayshree
- Chotra village
- Gujarat
- Jagubhai Vaghela
- Alpesh
- Rajula
- Amreli district
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to be on three-day Gujarat visit from Saturday
AAP focused on publicity, Gujarat govt on implementing welfare schemes: CM
Gujarat: Two Cong MLAs, several workers detained for protests over fuel price hike, inflation
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in Gujarat
Matter of pride that six daughters of Gujarat taking part in Olympics: Shah