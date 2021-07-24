Bihar govt “lackadaisical” attitude towards central road project: HC

The Patna High Court on Saturday rapped the Bihar government for displaying a "lackadaisical" attitude with regard to a road project fully funded by the Centre for which the state was expected "only to extend its support" in land acquisition.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjay Karol noted with dismay that "not a brick has been laid" for the 167-m-long-proposed road through the project, which was a part of the Buddhism Tourist Circuit, was announced by the Prime Minister way back in 2015.

Advertisement

"Evidently, the authorities have been sleeping over the matter", remarked the court pointing out that it had to take suo motu cognizance of the matter in March this year seeking affidavits from the NHAI as well state road construction department about the latest status of the project.

The court expressed displeasure over the affidavit filed by the state government, observing that its "lackadaisical approach" was "evident" with regard to the road project which would cover districts like Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, East Champaran and West Champaran.

Unhappy over the state of affairs, the court directed the state's Development Commissioner to "immediately convene a meeting of all stakeholders" for early acquisition of land and award of compensation to the affected parties so that subsequent steps like NHAI tenders and, finally, construction of the road, could begin at the earliest.

The court also asked the Development Commissioner to file an affidavit, within two weeks, elucidating the progress made in this direction.

The matter was listed for further hearing on August 11 next.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)