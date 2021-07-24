Left Menu

Married couple found hanging in Odisha's Jajpur

The bodies of a married couple were found hanging at their home in Odishas Jajpur district on Saturday, police said.The incident happened at Jugal village in the Korei police station area, they said.

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:22 IST
The bodies of a married couple were found hanging at their home in Odisha's Jajpur district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Jugal village in the Korei police station area, they said. The body of Sabita Jena (28) was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the living room, while the body of her husband of Shantanu Jena (32) was found hanging from a tree outside their house, police said.

Shantanu and Sabita had an argument over some domestic tiff on Friday night, they said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and police said that they were probing the matter.

''Shantanu Sabita were married for about five years. They used to quarrel over having a child and blame each other for it,'' said inspector-in-charge Ranjit Kumar Mohanty.

Police said the exact reason behind their deaths is yet to be ascertained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

