Left Menu

Guatemalan anti-graft crusader flees country after being stripped of his post

"The decision was made to safeguard his life," Rodas told Reuters. Guatemala's Attorney General Maria Porras removed the internationally known graft prosecutor from his post on Friday, prompting U.S. criticism that the move was a setback to the rule of law.

Reuters | Updated: 24-07-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 24-07-2021 21:28 IST
Guatemalan anti-graft crusader flees country after being stripped of his post

Guatemalan anti-graft fighter Juan Francisco Sandoval fled the country early on Saturday, the country's human rights ombudsman said, only hours after being fired in a move that sparked international outrage.

Sandoval, who had led the Guatemalan Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI) until Friday, fled to the Salvadoran border in the wee hours of Saturday, Jordan Rodas, country's human rights ombudsman said. "The decision was made to safeguard his life," Rodas told Reuters.

Guatemala's Attorney General Maria Porras removed the internationally known graft prosecutor from his post on Friday, prompting U.S. criticism that the move was a setback to the rule of law. The unit was originally created to tackle investigations spearheaded by the U.N.-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), which was ousted from the country in 2019.

Sandoval's removal sparked a backlash from U.S. officials, including Samantha Power, administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). "Attorney General Porras's firing of anti-corruption champion Juan Francisco Sandoval is an outrageous move," she wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Guatemalan civil society organizations say they are planning demonstrations on Saturday afternoon to protest Sandoval's ouster and departure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long opening ceremony speech; Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-IOC's Bach draws ire in Japan over long openin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - RKI; China's Sinovac evaluates vaccine plant in Chile and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,919 - R...

 Global
4
Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

Microsoft Store’s Ultimate Game Sale returns: Here are top deals

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021