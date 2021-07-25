Left Menu

Fake call centre busted, 12 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in private airline

The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre in east Delhi and arrested 12 people, including eight women, for allegedly duping over 100 job seekers by promising them employment in a private airline, officials said on Sunday.Surjeet 24 and his associate Sundaram Gupta 25 set up the fake call centre on the third floor of a commercial building at Ghazipur village here from where their 10 hired employees made calls to the victims and duped them, they said.

Updated: 25-07-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 17:27 IST
The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre in east Delhi and arrested 12 people, including eight women, for allegedly duping over 100 job seekers by promising them employment in a private airline, officials said on Sunday.

Surjeet (24) and his associate Sundaram Gupta (25) set up the fake call centre on the third floor of a commercial building at Ghazipur village here from where their 10 hired employees made calls to the victims and duped them, they said. The police initiated a probe based on a complaint from Indigo which stated that many people were being cheated in the name of providing jobs in their airline. The police claimed the accused duped hundreds of people mainly from south India, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand. The accused also gave them fake and forged appointment letters of Indigo Airlines and collected over Rs 10 lakh. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, ''A raid was conducted by our team which nabbed the two handlers of the fake call centre -- Surjeet and Sundaram -- along with 10 other employees including eight women. They cheated people by falsely promising to secure them jobs in the Indigo Airlines.'' Sixteen mobile phones and SIM cards, seven computers, Rs 26,000 cash along with other incriminating documents have been seized, she said.

The officer said the investigation so far has revealed that Surjeet and Sundaram had hired 10 employees on monthly salaries ranging from Rs 6,000- Rs 9,000.

''They posted advertisements on online job portals inviting applications from job seekers and based on the data received, they called up job seekers and enticed them in their trap. ''They lured them to pay a 'processing fees' ranging from Rs 1,500 to even up to Rs 30,000 on the pretext of getting them jobs and also issued them fake and forged interview and appointment letters,'' the DCP said.

