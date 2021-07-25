Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Day 3 Medal tally

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 25-07-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 19:36 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Day 3 Medal tally
Following is the medal tally at the end of the Day 3 at the Tokyo Olympic on Sunday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 China 6 1 4 11 2 Japan 5 1 0 6 3 USA 4 2 4 10 4 Korea 2 0 3 5 5 ROC 1 4 2 7 6 Italy 1 1 3 5 7 Australia 1 1 1 3 7 France 1 1 1 3 9 Hungary 1 1 0 2 9 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 24 Belgium 0 1 0 1 24 Bulgaria 0 1 0 1 24 Colombia 0 1 0 1 24 Spain 0 1 0 1 24 Georgia 0 1 0 1 24 Romania 0 1 0 1 24 India 0 1 0 1.

