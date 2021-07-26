Left Menu

Malaysia will not extend state of emergency - Bernama

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-07-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 09:25 IST
Malaysia will not extend a national state of emergency when it ends on Aug. 1, state news agency Bernama reported on Monday, citing law minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

The government will not ask the king to extend the emergency, which was imposed over the country's coronavirus outbreak, he said. Malaysia has been under emergency rule since January.

