UP: Man dies of electrocution in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 26-07-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 11:18 IST
A 50-year-old villager died after being electrocuted by a grass-cutting machine that he was using, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Saidpura village here under Titawi Police Station, they said.

Krishanpal died on the spot and his son, Anuj Kumar, sustained injuries while trying to save him, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

