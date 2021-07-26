Left Menu

HM Amit Shah pays tributes to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 16:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War, and said due to the indomitable courage, ,valor and sacrifice of the brave soldiers, the tricolor was unfurled again on the inaccessible and challenging heights.

In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture the strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).

Remembering the brave soldiers of this war, Shah said ''Your indomitable courage, valor and sacrifice made it possible to gloriously unfurl the tricolor again on the inaccessible and challenging heights of Kargil''.

The home minister said the ''grateful nation bows to your dedication for keeping the integrity of the nation intact''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

