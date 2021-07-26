HM Amit Shah pays tributes to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the Kargil War, and said due to the indomitable courage, ,valor and sacrifice of the brave soldiers, the tricolor was unfurled again on the inaccessible and challenging heights.
In 1999, the Indian armed forces defeated attempts by Pakistan to capture the strategic heights in Kargil. It was named 'Operation Vijay' (victory).
Remembering the brave soldiers of this war, Shah said ''Your indomitable courage, valor and sacrifice made it possible to gloriously unfurl the tricolor again on the inaccessible and challenging heights of Kargil''.
The home minister said the ''grateful nation bows to your dedication for keeping the integrity of the nation intact''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jul 26 (PTI
- Pakistan
- Kargil War
- Shah
- New Delhi
- Kargil
- Indian
- Amit Shah
ALSO READ
Amit Shah lauds PM Modi's development-oriented approach
Shah likely to visit NESAC in Shillong on July 17
Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh begin shooting for 'Pavitra Rishta 2'
Ankita Lokhande, Shaheer Sheikh to star in season two of 'Pavitra Rishta'
Ministers have increased but not COVID vaccines: Rahul Gandhi's jibe at Modi Govt New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a swipe '