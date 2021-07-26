Left Menu

IPS officer Sonali Mishra assumes charge as IG BSF Punjab Frontier

Updated: 26-07-2021 19:30 IST
IPS officer Sonali Mishra on Monday assumed the charge of new Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquartered in the state’s Jalandhar district.

Mishra is a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

She holds vast experience of having served in Madhya Pradesh Police in various capacities, according to a BSF release.

She has earlier commanded the Kashmir frontier of the BSF, it said.

Punjab shares a 553-km border with Pakistan and the front is prone to narcotics and arms smuggling.

