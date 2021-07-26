IPS officer Sonali Mishra assumes charge as IG BSF Punjab Frontier

IPS officer Sonali Mishra on Monday assumed the charge of new Inspector General (IG) of the Border Security Force's Punjab Frontier headquartered in the state’s Jalandhar district.

Mishra is a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Advertisement

She holds vast experience of having served in Madhya Pradesh Police in various capacities, according to a BSF release.

She has earlier commanded the Kashmir frontier of the BSF, it said.

Punjab shares a 553-km border with Pakistan and the front is prone to narcotics and arms smuggling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)