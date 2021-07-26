Left Menu

Brazil says China's Sinopharm seeks COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorization

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) has applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, the Brazilian health agency Anvisa said in a statement on Monday. Brazil already uses another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac, which is the vaccine most administered in the South American nation.

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:04 IST
Brazil says China's Sinopharm seeks COVID-19 vaccine emergency-use authorization

China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd (Sinopharm) has applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in Brazil, the Brazilian health agency Anvisa said in a statement on Monday.

Brazil already uses another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac Biotech's Coronavac, which is the vaccine most administered in the South American nation. Sinopharm's vaccine is made from an inactivated virus, Anvisa said, and is recommended for people over age 18. The agency added that it is applied in two doses, with an interval of three to four weeks between them, citing information provided by the manufacturer.

The agency said that it will review over the next day whether the documentation submitted by Sinopharm is complete and that it may request additional information to process the emergency-use application.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021