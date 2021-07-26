Arab League urges Tunisia to quickly get through current turbulent phase

The Arab League, in a phone call with Tunisia's foreign minister on Monday, called for a return to stability and calm in the country after the president's abrupt removal of the government pitched it into turmoil.

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis after President Kais Saied ousted the government and froze parliament with help from the army, a move denounced as a coup by the main parties including Islamists.

An Arab League statement said the Tunisian foreign minister fully briefed its secretary general on the situation in Tunisia and added: "The...League urges Tunisia to quickly get through the current turbulent phase, restore stability and calm and the state's ability to work effectively to respond to the aspirations and requirements of the people."

