China calls on U.S. to remove all unilateral sanctions

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:09 IST
China calls on U.S. to remove all unilateral sanctions
  • China

China's top diplomat urged the United States on Monday to remove all unilateral sanctions and tariffs as well as "long-arm jurisdiction" against China as soon as possible, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Wang Yi, China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister, emphasised in a meeting with U.S. counterpart Wendy Sherman that the United States should not challenge, defame or try to overthrow China's system of socialism, the statement said.

On matters involving Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, Wang Yi said Washington should not harm China's territorial integrity.

