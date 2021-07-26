Calcutta HC seeks details of vaccine supply, inoculation in WB
- Country:
- India
The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the West Bengal and central governments to provide details of COVID vaccine supply and inoculation of people in the state.
Hearing a clutch of PILs with regard to adherence to COVID protocols in the state, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice R Bharadwaj also advised the state government to think of ways to ameliorate the woes faced by people, specially the aged, in getting vaccinated.
The bench directed the union government to provide details of vaccine supply to West Bengal as well as to other states.
It also asked the state to provide details by next week of the people vaccinated in the state so far and the brands used to do so and their numbers and also the stock of vaccines with it.
It also asked the West Bengal government to inform it on the number of people who suffered illness following vaccination.
The bench passed the directions on a number of PILs with regard to coronavirus vaccination and adherence to restrictions imposed by the government to deal with the disease.
The PILs will be taken up for hearing again on August 5, the bench said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- COVID
- Rajesh Bindal
- Bharadwaj
ALSO READ
4 Bangladeshi women held by BSF near border in West Bengal
Housing demand in West Bengal to improve on reduction in stamp duty, circle rates: Credai
West Bengal post poll violence: Calcutta HC orders DNA test on victim Abhiijit Sarkar
West Bengal Congress Gen Secy resigns, slams state party chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
West Bengal: 8 BJP MLAs resign from Assembly standing committees to protest Mukul Roy's appointment as PAC chairman