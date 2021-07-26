France calls for respect of rule of law in Tunisia

France on Monday called for respect of the rule of law in Tunisia as quickly as possible and called on all political parties to refrain from violence after Tunisia's president dismissed the government and froze parliament on Sunday.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied ousted the government on Sunday in a move labelled as a coup by the country's main parties, including Islamists.

