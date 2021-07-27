Left Menu

Naomi Osaka eliminated from Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 27-07-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 10:41 IST
The host country's superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.

Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes.

The 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew Osaka out of her comfort zone.

Osaka won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different on Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

