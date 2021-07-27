India reports less than 30,000 daily COVID cases after 132 days

India reported 29,689 fresh COVID cases and 416 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry. The country today has reported less than 30,000 daily cases after 132 days.

As per the Ministry of Health, the active caseload of India is 3,98,100, and the daily positivity rate is 1.73 per cent. 42,363 recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries are now 3,06,21,469 with a 97.39 per cent recovery rate.

Total deaths recorded in India are 4,21,382. The ministry also informed that 44.19 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive so far, and 45.91 crore Covid tests have also been conducted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)