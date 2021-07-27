Left Menu

Won't take elitist view of banning beggars from streets, says SC on plea for their rehab amid COVID

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 12:36 IST
Won't take elitist view of banning beggars from streets, says SC on plea for their rehab amid COVID
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Making clear it will not take an ''elitist view'' that no beggars be allowed on the streets, the Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre and Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking vaccination and rehabilitation of beggars and vagabonds because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex court said begging is a "socio-political problem" and people are compelled to beg on the streets to eke out some elementary livelihood in the absence of education and employment.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah told the counsel appearing for the petitioner that it would not consider one part of the prayer which sought direction to the authorities to restrain beggars, vagabonds, and homeless persons from begging at public places or traffic junctions.

The bench said it would issue notices to the Centre and the Delhi government seeking their responses on the prayer made in the petition for rehabilitation, vaccination, and providing food and shelters to beggars and vagabonds amid the pandemic.

''As the Supreme Court, we would not want to take an elitist view that no beggars should be there on the streets,'' the bench said.

While referring to a part of the prayer made in the plea, the bench said it is seeking to restrain people from begging on the streets.

"This is a socio-economic problem of poverty. The idea is to rehabilitate them, give them and their children education," it said, adding that such people have no choice and nobody wants to beg.

The bench said it is a "wider issue" of social welfare policy of the government and the apex court cannot say that such persons should be kept away from our eyes.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner said the object and purport of the prayer are to rehabilitate them and ensure that they are provided vaccination, food, and shelter amid the pandemic situation.

The bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it in the matter and posted it for hearing after two weeks.

At the outset, the petitioner's counsel told the bench that the issue raised in the plea is regarding rehabilitation of beggars as the impending third wave of Covid-19 pandemic poses a serious threat.

The bench noted in its order that it has indicated to the petitioner that it is not inclined to countenance a prayer seeking directions to restrain beggars and vagabonds from the streets.

"The reason why people are generally required to take to the streets to beg is to eke out some elementary livelihood in the absence of education and employment. This is a socio-economic problem and can't be remedied as sought in prayer A," the bench observed.

It noted that the petitioner's counsel has said that he is not pressing the prayer seeking directions to restrain beggars and vagabonds from the streets.

"Because of the clarification issued, we are inclined to issue notice," the bench said while granting liberty to the petitioner to amend the prayer.

It said since the immediate issue which needs to be attended to is that of vaccinating these persons, it would expect the Centre and Delhi government to apprise it about the steps which are being taken to deal with this human situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global
4
LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021