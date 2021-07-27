France condemns attack against Cuban Embassy in Paris -ministry

France condemned on Tuesday an earlier attack against the Cuban Embassy in Paris, said a spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry said.

The spokeswoman added that a judicial investigation has been opened over the incident.

The Cuban Embassy in Paris said on Tuesday that its building had been attacked with petrol bombs, causing serious damage but no injuries to diplomatic staff.

