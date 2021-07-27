Left Menu

DGGI investigating GST evasion in railway tenders

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:25 IST
DGGI investigating GST evasion in railway tenders
  • Country:
  • India

The GST investigation arm DGGI is investigating misclassification of rail supplies by bidders in tenders by Indian Railways, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

“Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence (DGGI) has initiated investigations into tenders awarded by Indian Railways since July 2017, to crack down on instances of misclassification of rail supplies by bidders who have been charged with evading taxes,'' Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said 65 such GST evasion cases have been booked involving Rs 278 crore. Of this, Rs 54.92 crore have been recovered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021