Navi Mumbai: Man held, 7 theft cases solved, 8 vehicles recovered
PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-07-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 17:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday claimed to have solved seven cases of vehicle thefts after it arrested a 21-year-old man.
An official said Santosh Dongre's arrest also led to the recovery of eight vehicles, which were stolen from under APMC, Rabale, Rabale MIDC, Turbhe MIDC, NRI Sagri police station limits.
Advertisement
''The total value of the recovery is Rs 8.13 lakh. He has been remanded in police custody till July 29,'' the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rabale
- Santosh Dongre's
- Mumbai
- NRI Sagri
- APMC
- Turbhe MIDC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
One held, drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized by Mumbai NCB
Two arrested with firearms in Navi Mumbai
Maha: Villagers threaten fresh protest over Navi Mumbai international airport name row
Woman held with drugs worth Rs 1 crore in Mumbai
Suniel Shetty's apartment in Mumbai sealed due to COVID, spokesperson offers clarification