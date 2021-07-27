Navi Mumbai: Man held, 7 theft cases solved, 8 vehicles recovered

Navi Mumbai police on Tuesday claimed to have solved seven cases of vehicle thefts after it arrested a 21-year-old man.

An official said Santosh Dongre's arrest also led to the recovery of eight vehicles, which were stolen from under APMC, Rabale, Rabale MIDC, Turbhe MIDC, NRI Sagri police station limits.

''The total value of the recovery is Rs 8.13 lakh. He has been remanded in police custody till July 29,'' the official added.

