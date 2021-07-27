Left Menu

Niti Aayog asks Arunachal to improve performance for sustainable development goals

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:03 IST
Niti Aayog asks Arunachal to improve performance for sustainable development goals
  • Country:
  • India

Niti Aayog has asked the Arunachal Pradesh government to improve the state's performance in achieving sustainable development goals and poverty eradication target to make progress in socio-economic parameters.

The think tank also advised the state administration to improve its composite score in Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) India Index and Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), a government release said on Tuesday.

The composite score of Arunachal Pradesh has improved from 53 to 60 during the last fiscal but the state needs to work on its overall ranking, Niti Aayog adviser (SDGs) Sanyukta Samaddar said at a two-day workshop started on Monday.

She presented a framework of the SDG India Index during the programme organised by the state’s Finance, Planning and Investment Department in collaboration with NITI Aayog.

The index for sustainable development goals evaluates the progress of states and union territories on social, economic and environmental parameters.

Of the 28 states in the country, Arunachal Pradesh is at 18th position with an MPI score of 0.108, a headcount ratio of 24.39 per cent and an intensity of poverty at 44.22 per cent, the statement said.

Samaddar said implementation of SDGs such as no poverty, zero hunger, quality education, gender equality, climate action and others is required as the country is committed to the world to meet these targets.

“Hence, every state government is committed to align their development agenda with these goals,” she was quoted as saying.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who chaired the workshop, highlighted problems faced by people living in remote and border areas.

He also emphasised on implementation of various schemes related to health, education, drinking water and rural connectivity, the statement said.

The deputy chief minister appreciated NITI Aayog for its role in helping the states in implementing and monitoring the SDGs and assured all cooperation from the government to achieve the goals in time.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar expressed concern over shortcomings in implementation of certain schemes and asked the departments concerned to improve the last-mile delivery of the government's services.

He requested NITI Aayog to guide the state government in identifying the actionable points for improving its ranking.

Kumar also suggested that an action plan for three years can be prepared for better implementation of various schemes.

State Planning and Investment Commissioner Prashant Lokhande said, ''The departments concerned must ensure that accurate and consistent data are provided at all levels.'' PTI UPL BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021