Spain's government spokeswoman criticises Cuba after reporter arrest

Spanish government's spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez indicated a hardening of Madrid's position towards Cuba on Tuesday, criticising a lack of human rights and press freedom after a Spanish journalist was briefly arrested. "Our government defends human rights and freedom of press.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:50 IST
  • Spain

Spanish government's spokeswoman Isabel Rodriguez indicated a hardening of Madrid's position towards Cuba on Tuesday, criticising a lack of human rights and press freedom after a Spanish journalist was briefly arrested. "Our government defends human rights and freedom of press. How can I put it - a country where these rights are assaulted cannot be conceived of as a democracy," Rodriguez told reporters, when asked whether she considered Cuba was a dictatorship.

Several top government officials have balked at taking a position on Cuba's reaction to anti-government protests which erupted on the island this month. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez last week said his government had asked the Cuban government to make reforms. Spanish newspaper ABC has said its correspondent in Cuba, Camila Acosta, has been under house arrest for the past 10 days. She was arrested for a few hours on Tuesday.

