Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana appointed Delhi Police Commissioner
- Country:
- India
Rakesh Asthana, a senior IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, was appointed as the Commissioner of Delhi Police on Tuesday.
According to a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order, Asthana, currently serving as Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), will join as the Delhi Police Commissioner with immediate effect.
The appointment of Asthana to the post came just days before his superannuate on July 31.
He will have a tenure of one year.
This is one of the very few instances when an IPS officer outside of the AGMUT cadre has been appointed as the Delhi Police chief.
Usually, an officer belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre is appointed to the post.
Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer, had served as the Special Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During his stint in the CBI, he was engaged in an unsavoury spat with the then CBI Director Alok Verma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi HC extends insurance benefit under CM Advocates' Welfare Scheme to lawyers residing in NCR
Janpath market to remain closed till further orders for not following COVID-19 protocols, violation of DDMA order: Delhi government.
'We are in process to setup small finance bank which will take over PMC Bank', says RBI in Delhi HC
Fire at open godown in Delhi's Tikri Kalan doused after 10 hours
5G rollout: Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing Juhi Chawla's plea, matter adjourned