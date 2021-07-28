Left Menu

Top security official for slain Haitian president arrested by police

Georges told Reuters that Civil is innocent. "The real culprits are those who gave the authorization to these Colombians to enter Haiti; police should arrest them," he said.

Reuters | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 28-07-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 00:52 IST
Top security official for slain Haitian president arrested by police
  • Country:
  • Haiti

A top security official of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise was arrested by police on suspicion of involvement in the assassination plot, his lawyer Reynold Georges told Reuters on Tuesday. Presidential Security Coordinator Jean Laguel Civil was arrested on Monday, Georges said, nearly three weeks after Moise was killed on July 7 in the middle of the night at his private residence in Port-au-Prince by a group of more than 20 mostly Colombian mercenaries.

Many questions remain unanswered over who was behind the assassination and how the killers were able to gain access to the president's home. Georges told Reuters that Civil is innocent.

"The real culprits are those who gave the authorization to these Colombians to enter Haiti; police should arrest them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021