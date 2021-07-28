Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank, officials say

Israeli soldiers killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, the Palestinian health ministry said, and residents said there were no disturbances at the time. The Israeli military said it was looking into the incident at the entrance to Beita village, near the city of Nablus.

Some locals described the dead man as a 41-year-old plumber who was heading home from work when he was shot dead. The West Bank is among territories where Palestinians seek statehood. Violence has simmered there since U.S.-sponsored talks between the Palestinians and Israel broke down in 2014.

