Left Menu

Olympics-Rowing-Romania wins women's double sculls gold, France takes men's crown

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 06:15 IST
Olympics-Rowing-Romania wins women's double sculls gold, France takes men's crown
  • Country:
  • Japan

Romania's Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won gold in the women's double sculls in Tokyo on Wednesday, as Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias of France triumphed in the men's event.

As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway, Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne of New Zealand picked up silver in the women's event and the Netherlands' Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard earned bronze.

Meanwhile Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink of the Netherlands claimed silver in the men's competition, and China's Liu Zhiyu and Zhang Liang took the bronze medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
3
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India
4
Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

Workplace admins can now disable file sharing in Google Chat

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021