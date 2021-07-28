Olympics-Rowing-Romania wins women's double sculls gold, France takes men's crown

Romania's Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis won gold in the women's double sculls in Tokyo on Wednesday, as Hugo Boucheron and Matthieu Androdias of France triumphed in the men's event.

As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo's Sea Forest Waterway, Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne of New Zealand picked up silver in the women's event and the Netherlands' Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard earned bronze.

Meanwhile Melvin Twellaar and Stef Broenink of the Netherlands claimed silver in the men's competition, and China's Liu Zhiyu and Zhang Liang took the bronze medal.

