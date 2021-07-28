Left Menu

Three Armenian soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan -Armenian defence ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-07-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 11:03 IST
Three Armenian soldiers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with Azerbaijan forces, Armenia's defense ministry said on Wednesday.

In six weeks of fighting last September to November, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

