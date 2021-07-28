Three Armenian soldiers killed in clashes with Azerbaijan -Armenian defence ministry
Three Armenian soldiers were killed in an exchange of gunfire with Azerbaijan forces, Armenia's defense ministry said on Wednesday.
In six weeks of fighting last September to November, Azeri troops drove ethnic Armenian forces out of swathes of territory they had controlled since the 1990s in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, before Russia brokered a ceasefire.
