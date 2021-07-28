BRIEF-Santander's CEO Says Does Not Believe ECB Will Have Objections To Bank's Future Dividend Policy

Chief Executive Officer Of Spain's Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez:

* SAYS SOME OVERLAY PROVISIONS RELATED TO COVID-19 COULD BE RELEASED DUE TO BETTER MACROECONOMIC SCENARIOS

* SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE ECB WILL IMPOSE ANY OBJECTIONS TO BANK'S FUTURE DIVIDEND POLICY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)

