BRIEF-Santander's CEO Says Does Not Believe ECB Will Have Objections To Bank's Future Dividend Policy
Reuters | Updated: 28-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 16:28 IST
Chief Executive Officer Of Spain's Santander, Jose Antonio Alvarez:
* SAYS SOME OVERLAY PROVISIONS RELATED TO COVID-19 COULD BE RELEASED DUE TO BETTER MACROECONOMIC SCENARIOS
* SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE ECB WILL IMPOSE ANY OBJECTIONS TO BANK'S FUTURE DIVIDEND POLICY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom)
