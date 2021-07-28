England scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated U.S., EU arrivals
Reuters | London | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:59 IST
England will allow fully vaccinated travellers from the United States and European Union to arrive without needing to quarantine from August 2, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.
He said the changes would apply to those with a U.S. or European accepted vaccine. Arivals will still need to do the usual pre-departure test and take a PCR test on day two of returning to England.
