Duo arrested for forging stamps, letterheads of UP, Delhi MLAs to make Aadhaar cards: Cops

Two men accused of using forged stamps and letterheads of a Delhi MLA and an Uttar Pradesh MLA have been arrested by the police in Greater Noida, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested by officials of Dadri police station over allegations of forging documents and using them for making Aadhaar cards, according to the police.

''The accused were using forged stamps, letterheads and even signatures of Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar and Delhi MLA Haji Yunus to create Aadhaar cards,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

''The duo were arrested on Tuesday evening after an investigation by the Dadri police on a complaint lodged by the son of the Dadri MLA,'' Pandey added.

The police have seized a computer, printer and scanner used by the duo -- Shoib Malik and Sarfaraz -- and recovered some illegal stamps, signed letterheads bearing the names of these legislators, he said.

The police also seized 16 Aadhaar cards and Rs 6,130 cash from the spot, he said, adding further legal proceedings were being ensured in the case.