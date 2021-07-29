Left Menu

UK's Sunak sets Oct. 27 date for new economic forecasts

Reuters | London | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:15 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@RishiSunak)
Britain's Office for Budget Responsibility will publish new forecasts for economic growth and government borrowing on Oct. 27, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday.

Sunak did not specify in his letter to parliament's Treasury Committee if he would deliver a full annual budget or a planned multi-year review of government spending on the same date.

