China's Didi Global considers delisting plans - WSJ
Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:22 IST
- Country:
- China
Ride-hailing service Didi Global is considering going private to ease investor concerns as Chinese crackdown widens, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Didi did not immediately respond to Reuter's request for comment.
