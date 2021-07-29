Left Menu

NABARD sanctions Rs 446 cr for drinking water projects in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:49 IST
The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development on Thursday said it has sanctioned Rs 445.89 crore for drinking water projects in Ferozepur, Fazilka, Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar districts of Punjab.

The funds have been sanctioned under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

These projects envisaged to provide 70 litres per capita per day potable drinking water at the consumer-end through functional household tap connections covering a rural population of 10.39 lakh in 700 villages, said Rajiv Siwach, chief general manager of NABARD (Punjab), in an official statement here.

Villages in Ferozepur and Fazilka face issues of high turbidity, whereas villages in Rupnagar and Hoshiarpur have a challenge of seasonal water shortage.

The state government is leveraging the central government's assistance available under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' with support under the RIDF for benefits of large population in the state.

