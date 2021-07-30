Left Menu

Elderly man commits suicide due to property dispute with sister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 00:04 IST
Elderly man commits suicide due to property dispute with sister
  • Country:
  • India

Apparently depressed over a property dispute with his sister, a 65-year-old man allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday afternoon, police official said.

The senior citizen hanged himself inside his room in suburban Malwani, the official said.

The deceased, identified as Janardan Kumble, was locked in a bitter property dispute with his sister back in their hometown and was apparently depressed over the issue, he said.

It is suspected he took the extreme step out of emotional distress, the official said, adding no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

The Malwani police have registered an accidental death report in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

