Philippines fully restores U.S. troops pact it had threatened to scrap
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 30-07-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 08:44 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines has fully restored a crucial agreement governing the U.S. troop presence in the country, the Southeast Asian nation's defence minister Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.
The announcement, which was made during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, marks a reversal after President Rodrigo Duterte had told Washington last year he was cancelling the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) signed in 1998.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate passes bill to ban all products from China's Xinjiang
Haiti receives U.S.-donated COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX facility
Science News Roundup: The U.S. warns SpaceX its new Texas launch site tower not yet approved; Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon, says landmark report and more
Health News Roundup: U.S. review of Biogen Alzheimer's drug could have been handled better -FDA chief; Most Britons want COVID restrictions to remain - poll and more
TSMC eyes expansion in U.S., Japan to meet sustained chip demand