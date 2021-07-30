Philippines fully restores U.S. troops pact it had threatened to scrap

The Philippines has fully restored a crucial agreement governing the U.S. troop presence in the country, the Southeast Asian nation's defence minister Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.

The announcement, which was made during a visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, marks a reversal after President Rodrigo Duterte had told Washington last year he was cancelling the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) signed in 1998.

