K'taka govt monitoring COVID-19 situation in state following spurt of cases in Kerala: CM Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday informed that the state government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation following a spurt in cases in Kerala.

30-07-2021
Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday informed that the state government is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation following a spurt in cases in Kerala. Speaking to ANI, Bommai, who arrived at the Delhi airport earlier today, said he has asked the officials to be on alert.

"There has been a spurt of COVID cases in Kerala and we have three border districts. We have talked to Deputy Commissioners to be on alert and make stringent measures. They have been asked to prepare medical facilities," he said. "I will have a detailed meeting on this matter once I go back," the Chief Minister said.

In his first visit to Delhi after taking oath as Karnataka Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. He will also be meeting Union Ministers during his visit to the national capital. The Kerala government on Thursday announced a complete lockdown amid the spike of COVID-19 cases from July 31 to August 1. Amid the rising cases in Kerala, the Centre government sent a team of six members headed by Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The Centre's team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities in instituting effective public health measures for COVID-19 management. (ANI)

