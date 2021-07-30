Left Menu

UK Defence Ministry: Israeli ship target in attack off Oman

The United Kingdoms Defence Ministry says an Israeli-owned merchant ship was targeted in a reported attack off Oman in the Arabian Sea. The Defence Ministry said in a statement Friday it was still investigating the reported attack.A brief statement earlier Friday from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the incident, which it described as happening late Thursday night just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah.Oman did not immediately acknowledge an attack.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-07-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 12:59 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Kingdom's Defence Ministry says an Israeli-owned merchant ship was targeted in a reported attack off Oman in the Arabian Sea. The Defence Ministry said in a statement Friday it was still investigating the reported attack.

A brief statement earlier Friday from United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said an investigation was underway into the incident, which it described as happening late Thursday night just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah.

Oman did not immediately acknowledge an attack. The US Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The incident comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's tattered nuclear deal and as negotiations over restoring the accord have stalled in Vienna. Since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, there have been a series of ship attacks in the region suspected to have been carried out by Tehran.

