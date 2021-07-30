China's transport ministry says some online ride-hailing firms infringing worker rights

China's transport ministry said on Friday that it plans to accelerate efforts to address industry problems such as the infringement of driver rights by some of the country's online ride-hailing companies.

The Ministry of Transport made the comments in a statement published on its official WeChat account.

