China's transport ministry says some online ride-hailing firms infringing worker rights

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:02 IST
China's transport ministry said on Friday that it plans to accelerate efforts to address industry problems such as the infringement of driver rights by some of the country's online ride-hailing companies.
The Ministry of Transport made the comments in a statement published on its official WeChat account.
