Left Menu

UKMTO says vessel attacked off Oman coast

The agency, which had said in an advisory notice on Thursday it was an investigating an incident, gave no more details on the type of vessel, any cargo or to whom it belongs. The vessel attacked is the Mercer Street, a petroleum product tanker, according to Zodiac, the London-based company managing the ship.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:10 IST
UKMTO says vessel attacked off Oman coast
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A vessel was attacked off the Omani coast, in the Arabian Sea, on Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Friday.

The vessel was located about 152 nautical miles (280 km) northeast of the Omani port of Duqm when the incident happened, the agency, which provides maritime security information, said in an email, adding that it was not an act of piracy. The agency, which had said in an advisory notice on Thursday it was investigating an incident, gave no more details on the type of vessel, any cargo or to whom it belongs.

The vessel attacked is Mercer Street, a petroleum product tanker, according to Zodiac, the London-based company managing the ship. Zodiac said on its website the vessel is Japanese-owned and the incident is a suspected piracy attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021