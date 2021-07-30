Left Menu

Unidentified drone flown over bridge handed over by Navy to police

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-07-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified drone flown over a bridge early this week has been apprehended by the Indian Navy and handed over to police for furtherinvestigation.

The drone, which was spotted over the old Thoppumpady Bridge on July 26, was operated by a 26 year-old resident of Vaduthala area here, who claimed that it was for his travel blogs and YouTube channel, a defence release said.

''He was not in possession of any prior approvals from the Indian Navy,'' the release said.

Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines state that Remotely PilotedAircraft or drones cannot be flown within a distance of three km from the perimeter of any civil, private or defence airports.

They are also barred from being flown within three km from the perimeter of military installations or facilities, where military activities or exercises are being carried out, unless clearance is obtained from such military installation/ facility.

The Defence PRO said the individual had bought the drone for about Rs one lakh from another person through OLX website and therefore could not produce any bills to the authorities.

Police have seized the device and registered a case under Sections 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences), and 102 of CrPC (Power of police officer to seize certain property).

