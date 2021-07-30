Left Menu

Man shoots himself dead after killing woman

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-07-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 18:39 IST
(EDS: Recast) Kochi, July 30 (PTI): A man allegedly shot dead a 24- year-old woman before killing himself in Nellikuzhi village near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district of Kerala on Friday, police said.

The woman was a final year student of a dental college, said the police.

The two, said to be known to each other, belong to Kannur district, they added.

